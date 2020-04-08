Saints quarterback Drew Brees, wife Brittany appear on Ellen At-Home

The show goes on for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as it continues with remotely produced episodes, filmed at Ellen’s home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ellen welcomed Brittany and Drew Brees via video chat from their home. Drew and Brittany shared an inspiring message of hope during this unprecedented time. The couple chatted about how they have been coping with homeschooling their kids in quarantine and whether they’re able to get any alone time.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback also shared his thoughts on the possible future of the NFL, how he feels about being in the same division as Tom Brady, and gave an update on his coach, Sean Payton, who has been cleared following his battle with COVID-19. Plus, Drew and Brittany talked about their $5 million donation to support coronavirus relief efforts in Louisiana, which has been hit hard by the outbreak.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE

(Release provided by the New Orleans Saints)