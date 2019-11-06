Sabine Parish man in custody, charged in fatal stabbing

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Many man is being held without bond in the Sabine Parish Detention Center, after being charged with second degree murder in a Tuesday homicide.

Carlos T. Carhee, 40, was arrested by Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly fatally stabbed 27-year-old Chevallerious D. Winfield during an altercation.

Carhee was arrested after deputies were called to a disturbance at the Apollo Apartments off of Middle Creek Road in Many and found Winfield suffering from stab wounds.

Carhee admitted he stabbed Winfield during the fight.

Winfield was transported to Sabine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.