RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 19, 2022, Attorney Brandon Brown announced that 39-year-old Chase Levi Thibodeaux has been sentenced by United District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 36 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to officials, on or about October 12, 2021, Thibodeaux placed a telephone call to the office of a United States Congress Member in New York. Reports say, in the voicemail, Thibodeaux stated that he would buy an Uzi and gun the Member of Congress down in the streets. He also stated that he would buy a Walther PPK with a silencer and that the Congress Member would “never know what hit [them].”

The United States Capitol Police began an investigation into the threats and learned that Thibodeaux placed the phone call and left the threatening voicemail. Agents learned that Thibodeaux made over 100 calls to the Congressional Office in the previous two months, and left voicemails directly for the Member of Congress.