RPSO: Louisiana man faces multiple sex crimes involving juveniles

Authorities say a Louisiana man is accused of sex crimes involving juveniles. Anthony Horace Dinkins, 40, of Alexandria is charged with 17 counts of second degree rape, two counts of oral sexual battery, one count of domestic abuse aggravated battery, and one county aggravated assault with a firearm.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says all of the alleged crimes happened in the Echo area. Deputies began investigating Dinkins on May 9th, after responding to a report of domestic abuse and sexual conduct involving juveniles.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies searched Dinkins’ home in the 3800 block of LA 457, and found evidence to support the allegations. The Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center assisted in the with interviews with the alleged victims.

Dinkins is being held in jail. His bond was set at $1,770,000.