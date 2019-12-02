Reward increasing for any information in Canal Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – Authorities in New Orleans are increasing the reward for any information leading to a suspect who opened fire upon a crowded city street early Sunday morning.

The Greater New Orleans Crime Stoppers is offering $10,000 for anyone who can help tip off police on the person they say is responsible for injuring 10 people on Canal Street.

The reward was originally $5,000.

The reward increase is part of an update NOPD, New Orleans EMS, GNO Crime Stoppers, Louisiana State Police, and FBI gave during a Monday press conference from NOPD Headquarters.

NOPD Superintendent Shawn Ferguson said so far, they’re seeking one suspect and that the shooting stemmed from some sort of feud.

“This person had no regards for innocent bystanders,” said Ferguson during the conference.

As for the victims, New Orleans EMS says all of them are recovering including the two ones who were listed critical Sunday.

Ferguson says the victims ranged in age from 16 to 31-years-old.

NOPD is asking anyone with information to call them.

You can also call GNO Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111. You can also remain anonymous if you give a tip.