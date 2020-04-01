Retired Michigan priest awaiting trial on six felony charges passes away

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even as he warns of a grim few weeks ahead with tens of thousands of Americans likely killed by the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump is resisting issuing a national stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the disease.

Trump said earlier this week that he and members of his administration have discussed issuing a stay-at-home order but it was “pretty unlikely” for now. Then on Tuesday the White House offered “sobering” new projectionsthat 100,000 to 240,000 Americans will likely succumb to the coronavirus even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.