Restaurants get ready for the state’s phase one reopening

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Your favorite restaurant will open for dine-in service on Friday, but it won’t look the same.

The restaurant industry is ready for phase one of the state’s reopening on Friday and it comes with a new set of rules to make sure you’re safe.

“It’s been almost two months now that we’ve been closed,” said Brent Guerian, Manager at Frank’s Grill & Bar.

The Baton Rouge restaurant, known for its biscuits, is getting ready to reopen on Friday. Governor John Bel Edwards says that’s when the state will move into a phase one reopening. A long list of businesses fall in that category, but they must open with limitations, including 25% capacity.



Frank’s holds about 200 people. When the restaurant reopens, there can be no more than 50 people in the building at a time. That also means changes for the staff.

Guerian explained “We’re gonna rotate, you know, one host and one bus and get off the floor so that way they are still able to keep a schedule.”

When restaurants reopen their dining rooms on Friday, social distancing will play a role. Each available table will be at least six feet apart. Some restaurants, like Frank’s, will have signs letting you know which tables aren’t available.

“Even when we seat people, the host is gonna offer them, we have little cards on the tables that say our website so they can look at the menu on their phones instead of having to touch a menu and pass it on,” said Guerian.

If all the tables are taken, there’s a plan for people waiting to be seated.

“We’ll get people’s phone numbers and we’ll send them a message so they can go out to their car and wait safely and not crowd the hallway or outside and that way when their table’s ready they can come in, we’ll seat them and space people out,” Guerian explained.

This restaurant, just one of the many in our community letting you know they are COVID-19 compliant and ready to get to work.