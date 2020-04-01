Residents upset they have to pay rent in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic

March 1st marks the day most rent payments are due. WGMB’s/WVLA’s Kennedi Walker spoke to residents who says their landlord should cut them some slack during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s really crazy that everybody’s still gotta pay. if you don’t have your job how they expect you to pay it?,” Million Tyler asked.



That’s the question many residents are asking as the first of the month inches closer.



Residents who live at Place du Plantier apartment say the complex told them rent is still due on the first of the month despite many being out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.



“I don’t understand it,” Tyler said.



Tyler says his family is out of work right now and worried about paying the rent. He says all apartment complexes and landlords should be sensitive to the situation.



“They have to provide for kids, other family members and stuff, and y’all just expect them to pay rent still if they don’t have it?” Tyler said.



Same goes for Hanna Hollier who says she has to cut back on other necessities just to afford rent.



“We don’t have the extra money to go get food for the house,” Hollier said.



Hollier says even though she has rent covered for April, she’s worried about how she will keep a roof over her head.



Unlike Place Du Plantier, some local apartment complexes are bending the rules and giving residents extra time to pay rent and utilities.

Peter Bruno lives at the Lodges 777. He says his apartment complex sent him an email saying they recognize residents may be facing financial challenges, so they extended the due date to April 15.

“Giving us an extension on the rent is a really nice gesture,” Bruno said. “People are trying to make ends meet and it’s definitely important for them to have the extension.”

We reached out to representatives from Place Du Plantier and we never received a response.