Report: Upcoming MLB season will be suspended indefinitely

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball is expected is suspend operations indefinitely later today, according to a report by ESPN reporter Jeff Passan.

After a conference call among owners this afternoon, Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training. The league likely will delay the beginning of the regular season as well. At this point, it's a formality that ownership-level sources expect to happen. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020

The report states that the regular season is likely to delay the start of the regular season, which was scheduled to begin March 26 for all 30 teams.

The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners had already been affected after their Opening Day series was set to be moved out of state after Washingon Governor Jay Inslee announced that gatherings of more than 250 people would be prohibited.

Spring training games are currently being played, but anticipating the decision by the league to come down soon. The ESPN report also stated that multiple teams, including the Rangers, have sent scouts home due to coronavirus concerns.

This would be the latest development in a slew of postponements and cancelations across the sports world from worries over COVID-19.

The NBA suspended its season on Wednesday night after two players tested positive for the virus. The NHL and MLS followed suit on Thursday.

Most NCAA Division I men’s college basketball tournaments were also canceled, but for now, the national tournament will be played with virtually no fans.

UIL has allowed the state tournament to play in San Antonio, but with “limited fan attendance.”