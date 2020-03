The LSU Tigers’ senior class goal this time around? To finally win a game in the SEC Tournament.

That won’t be the case this time around, but, this time, it’s not their fault.

After the worldwide Coronavirus scare, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday morning they would cancel the rest of the tournament — just two games into the event.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey reacted emotionally to the tough decision on Thursday.

For more on what he had to say, click on the video provided…