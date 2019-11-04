Rep. Johnson confirms talks for Trump rally in Shreveport-Bossier

Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone, right, speaks at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Trump introduced both Rispone and Republican gubernatorial candidate Ralph Abraham on the eve of the Louisiana election, urging the crowd to vote for either to unseat incumbent Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – President Donald Trump could be coming to Shreveport-Bossier for a possible rally in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.

Reports of the possible presidential visit have been swirling, but no official sources can confirm any solid dates or plans. However, Congressman Mike Johnson, R-Benton, confirmed Monday morning that he has been working with Trump to schedule the rally for weeks.

“Senator Kennedy and I have been talking with the White House for weeks about the importance of holding a rally in both northwestern and northeastern Louisiana in advance of the Nov. 16th election,” Johnson said. “President Trump and I visited about this most recently at the White House last Tuesday. While I am not yet at liberty to confirm anything, I can tell you he is committed to our state and is doing his best to fit two events into his schedule.”

If the visit comes to fruition, it will be President Trump’s third visit to Louisiana since October 11, when he hosted an election-eve rally in Lake Charles seeking to block Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards from a primary victory in the race for Louisiana governor. The president is set to visit Monroe on Wednesday, November 6 to rally for Rispone. The last time a sitting president has been to Monroe was over 36 years ago.

Vice President Mike Pence and the president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., also campaigned in Louisiana leading up to the primary election. Pence also held a private fundraiser in Baton Rouge for Rispone and held a GOP unity rally the week after the October 12 election.