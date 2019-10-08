Rep. Abraham pushes to expel Nancy Pelosi from House of Representatives

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks about lowering the cost of prescription drug prices Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (10/8/2019) — Congressman Ralph Abraham introduced a resolution today to expel Nancy Pelosi from the House of Representatives.

The Republican, who is also a candidate for Governor of Louisiana, announced his intention to expel the Democrat today on Twitter.

Today I introduced a resolution to expel Nancy Pelosi from the House of Representatives. This witch hunt has to end. https://t.co/2hfvkG711V — Rep. Ralph Abraham (@RepAbraham) October 8, 2019

Below is the full press release from Dr. Abraham’s office:

Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., R-Alto, today called for the expulsion of Representative Nancy Pelosi from the U.S. House of Representatives and introduced a House resolution to that effect. The resolution, H. Res. 620, would also vacate the Office of the Speaker of the House. “Nancy Pelosi’s vicious crusade against our lawfully-elected President is nothing more than a politically-motivated witch hunt and it must be stopped. She has disgraced the people’s House and weaponized the Speaker’s gavel for her party’s political gain,”said Abraham.“House Democrats spent nearly three years obsessed with election meddling only to dwarf any such efforts with their own deceitful plan to nullify the 2016 election and prevent President Trump from winning in 2020. I have introduced a resolution calling for her to be expelled from the House and for the Speaker’s Office to be vacated.” Because expelling members of the House and vacating the Speaker’s Office are considered matters internal to the House, they do not require the consent of the Senate or the President. To read the text of the resolution, click here.

Here is the resolution: