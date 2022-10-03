BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – So who wants to go fishing for red snapper?

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is giving you the chance to do so starting this weekend.

LDWF said that recreational red snapper season is opening again between “12:01 a.m. on Friday, October 7, through to 11:59 p.m. Friday, October 14.”

Each angler will now be allowed to take home four fish.

This was made possible through a declaration signed by LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet.

The reopening of red snapper season comes after it ended on Monday, September 19.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, “LA Creel data indicates that 39,216 pounds of the 809,315-pound quota are available for harvest to our anglers.”

If you have any questions about red snapper season, visit LDWF red snapper.

For more information about recreational fishing licenses and permits in Louisiana, visit LDWF fishing.