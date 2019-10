WHITE DEER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Recent rain has been a blessing and a curse for much of the panhandle.

For one White Deer family, it has caused their storm shelter to float!

Cassidy and Kelsey Welch shared the following photos after their storm shelter began floating Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Amarillo does not have a rain gauge in White Deer however their two stations in Panhandle (5.56 inches) and Pampa (4.68 inches) show how much rain came down from Tuesday until now.