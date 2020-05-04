Rapides Regional Medical Center modifies visitor policy

ALEXANDRIA, La., May 4, 2020 – Beginning Tuesday, May 5, patients of Rapides Regional Medical Center will be allowed one designated visitor per patient’s hospital stay. “Families are a vital part of the healing process,” said Chief Nursing Office Barbara Griffin, MSN, RN, NE-BC. “We are happy to see a decrease in our COVID-19 volumes. This is allowing us to thoughtfully implement a limited visitation policy.”



All visitors for patients should enter Rapides Regional Medical Center through the Medical Terrace first floor entrance Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and through the Emergency Department entrance on Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. No visitors will be allowed entrance after 5:30 p.m. (Visitors for Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital may still enter at the Scott Street entrance, open 24/7.) All visitors will be required to provide and wear their own mask for the duration of their visit.



Visiting hours for critical care patients located in our Intensive Care Units are 4 p.m.-5 p.m. daily.

There will be a 15-minute post-surgical visit allowed in these two units.



COVID patients remain in isolation with no visitors allowed, although TeleVisiting is available for them. COVID patients are located in a designated area and separate from other non-COVID patients.



Limited visitation allows: