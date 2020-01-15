Rapides Parish officials searching for runaway teen

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Olivia Faith Glenn.

Officials say Glenn has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’ 5” tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

On Tuesday January 14th, Glenn was reported missing and last seen in the area of East River Road in Glenmora.

If anyone has seen or has information about Glenn, contact your local law Enforcement agency or the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700. You can also contact RPSO Juvenile Detectives at 318-473-6727.