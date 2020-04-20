Rapides man faces multiple sex crime charges involving juveniles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) A 55-year-old Pineville man is in custody on a multiple felony charges including first degree rape ad sexual battery of a victim under 13.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office began its investigation on April 8, 2020, following a report of criminal conduct involving juveniles in the Tioga area.

Detectives identified Paul Douglas Connally as a suspect.

Through their investigation, including interviews of the victim(s) at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, detectives were able find enough evidence to file charges.

Connally was arrested on one count of one count first degree rape; victim under the age of 13, one count of sexual battery; victim under the age of 13 and one count – indecent behavior with a juvenile; victim under the age of 13.

Connally was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and is currently being detained in lieu of posting a 950,000.00 bond.