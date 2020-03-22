Breaking News
Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide Stay at Home order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, March 23, to further fight the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, as the number of confirmed cases have topped 800 and spread to more than half of our parishes.
STATE NEWS
Dr. Rebekah Gee: ‘Louisiana set to become epicenter of Covid 19 epidemic in part because of Mardi Gras’

COVID-19 Quick Links

Washington DC Headlines

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Cenla Restaurant Services

Questions answered: Louisiana Governor creates FAQ to answer common questions about stay at home order

News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Following Gov. John Bel Edwards statewide “stay at home” order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, March 23, our newsroom was flooded with calls from residents who said they would voluntarily comply with the orders but had more questions.

The order calls for people to remain home unless performing necessary functions like going to the grocery store, pharmacy, medical appointments, restaurants for take-out, pumping gas.

It will remain in effect from 5 p.m. Monday through April 12.

If you missed something the Governor said, full video of the presser is attached, or if you have further questions about what the “stay at home” order means for you, read the order by clicking here

Stay Safe!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus