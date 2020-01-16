Public’s help sought in search for missing Thibodaux teen

THIBODAUX, La. (KLFY)- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen reported missing from Thibodaux.

The Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has been working closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Louisiana Fusion Center and the United States Marshals Service in the search for Destiny Robichaux.

Please contact the authorities with any information you may have on Robichaux’s whereabouts.

Authorities believe she may be in Gheens or the Morgan City area.

Thibodaux Police Department can be reached at (985)-446-5021.