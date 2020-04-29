President Trump welcomes Gov. Edwards to Oval Office, touts ‘great success in Louisiana’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVLA/WGMB) — Louisiana’s governor shared the Oval Office Wednesday with President Donald Trump and members of the White House’s COVID-19 task force.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, the only governor present at the meeting, sat next to the president in the front of the room. Between them sat a list of supplies the federal government have provided Louisiana amid the pandemic so far:

21,201,300 surgical and exam gloves

surgical and exam gloves 11,900 eye and face sheets

eye and face sheets 1,471,000 N-95, surgical and procedural masks

N-95, surgical and procedural masks 809,400 isolation and surgical gowns

“It’s an honor working with you and the people of Louisiana,” President Trump told the Democratic governor. “Great people. They’ve really gone through a lot.”

Edwards’ decision earlier this week to extend a statewide stay-at-home order through May 15 won Vice President Mike Pence’s support in a phone call Monday. The order would have otherwise expired May 1, but the governor hinted Louisiana does not yet meet the testing standards recommended before lifting the mitigation measure.

Trump and Edwards have maintained a strong working relationship since the president took office in 2017.

Louisiana, at one point, faced the fastest COVID-19 growth rate. The state has most recently hovered between fifth and sixth in cases per capita among U.S. states. The outbreak has prompted Edwards — as well as U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy from Louisiana — to seek federal aid.

“They were really calling me a lot and saying, ‘You’ve got to take care of Louisiana,'” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump talks of "the great success in Louisiana." @LouisianaGov thanks Trump for federal aid, assistance with testing and field medical stations. #lalege #lagov — Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) April 29, 2020

.@LouisianaGov says in a meeting with Trump that the feds' commitment to Louisiana of 200,000 tests per month will be "sufficient" to move forward with reopening, likely May 16. #lalege #lagov — Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) April 29, 2020

Shortly after their meeting, Edwards praised the White House’s invitation.

I again want to thank @realDonaldTrump and @VP for supporting the people of Louisiana during this difficult time. We had a great conversation today, and I look forward to continuing to work with our federal partners as we move toward Phase One. #lagov #COVID19 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) April 29, 2020

Edwards is set to return to Louisiana by Wednesday night.