Powerful storms rip through the Arklamiss

BASKIN, La. – (11/27/19) Several storms ripped through the Arklamiss last night (11/26) leaving behind a path of destruction.

Areas in Franklin Parish were hit particularly hard, including the village of Baskin.

Meteorologist Brian Briggs was live last night (11/26) giving us an in depth look as to the devastation these powerful winds left behind.

We spoke to a few residents in the area that bared witness to the powerful storm.

“A little after 6 we was in the house and me and her both at the same time was like we’re fixin to get blown away. We went there and we all got in the hall, had the little dog sitting in our lap and we just went to praying, I promise that’s what we did. We prayed our way through it. We heard stuff hitting the house and scattered all around. The sheds are, one over there, one over there. But praise God it did not touch our house or our main shed or our automobiles and we’re all living miracles.” Betsy Woods, Baskin resident

At time time, we do not have confirmation as to whether the damage was produced by a tornado or just powerful winds.

We are going to be back out to the damage sites in the daylight to survey the area.

The National Weather Service will be there as well to determine if there was in fact a tornado and if so, what category.