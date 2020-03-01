Port Barre Police ‘warn’ community of meth that may be ‘contaminated with the coronavirus’

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) If you have recently purchased meth in the city of Port Barre, the police chief warns you should have it tested because it could be ‘contaminated with the Corona virus.’

In a public service announcement via Facebook, Chief Deon Boudreaux urged users to get it tested before use.

“To have it tested, please take it to the Port Barre Police Department and they will test it for free. If you’re not comfortable going into the office, please contact any officer and they’ll test your Meth in the privacy of your home. Please spread the word!”

There was no immediate word from the chief on whether anyone had taken him up on the offer.