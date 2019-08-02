Poplar Grove sex offender pretends to be police officer, pulls over off-duty cop

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — 43-year-old Thomas Kronas, of Poplar Grove, was charged with impersonating a police officer after he used flashing lights to pull over a vehicle which turned out to be driven by an off-duty cop.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, July 27th, Kronas — who is a registered sex offender — used a vehicle that resembles a police vehicle, complete with emergency lights, computer, dash cam, mounted cage, a “Caution K9 Stay Back” sticker and Illinois Police Association license plates, to pull over a vehicle in the area of Riverside Road, east of Argyle Road.

Police say Kronas left the scene and was later arrested at his residence by Boone County Deputies.

His vehicle, a dark blue 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, was also seized.

Police are asking that anyone who has been a victim of a stop by this vehicle to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144.

Kronas was charged with False Impersonation of a Police Officer and released on bond.

Police say the investigation continues and additional charges are possible.

MORE HEADLINES: