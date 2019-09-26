Poll: Abraham in second place; Rispone in third

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ahead of the second televised debate in the Louisiana Governor’s race, a poll released by the Abraham campaign shows him in second place ahead of Eddie Rispone.

Thursday’s poll, conducted by Remington Research Group and paid for by the Abraham campaign, continues to show Governor John Bel Edwards in the lead with 47 percent followed by Abraham with 22 percent and Rispone with 20.

All three will be on stage tonight in a debate on Louisiana Public Broadcasting.

A poll released earlier this week showed Rispone in second place. A Nexstar Media poll released last week showed Abraham in second place.

Election day is October 12, with early voting starting on Saturday. A runoff, if necessary, is set for November 16.