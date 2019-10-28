Pineville youth coach arrested for child sex crimes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) – A Deville man is facing sex charges against children.

Micheal Stroud, 37, was arrested on October 21 on several charges, following an investigation that began earlier this month when three victims reported he had sexual contact with them when they were children. The incidents allegedly occurred between 2004-2012 when the victims were between the ages of 6-16 years of age.

Stroud is charged three counts of crime against nature, two counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13, one count of oral sexual battery and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

News Channel 5 has learned that he coached youth baseball and softball at Ward 9 in Pineville. However, the Alexandria Police Department tells us that Stroud knew the victims outside of youth sports.

APD sent us this statement: “APD has not found any evidence or received any information that these crimes were related to Stroud’s position as a coach. Also, APD has no information of any incidents taking place since 2012.”

KALB reached out to the Pineville Youth Baseball/Softball Association and the board’s president, Luke Burch. Burch did say they perform background checks on potential coaches. We also found Stroud’s name present on a 2015 list of coaching staff for the league.

Burch did not answer questions about their plans to vet future coaches in the seasons to come.

Stroud’s bond was set at $700,000.