PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY)– The Pineville Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year old and they are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Police say Randal Cornelius Smith Jr. was last seen on March 2 at his home on Elm Street.

Smith is 5’10” and 172 pounds. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Randal Smith Jr., please contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603.