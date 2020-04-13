CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Counties across Alabama are facing strong winds and severe weather Easter Sunday.
CBS 42 has put together a photo gallery of damage across our coverage area. Watch CBS 42 on TV and online to stay up to date with the latest weather coverage from our CBS 42 Storm Team.
LATEST WEATHER
- Gov. Edwards set to tour N. Louisiana storm damage Monday
- Gov. Edwards declares State of Emergency following Sunday’s severe weather, tornadoes
- PHOTOS: Easter Sunday severe weather damage
- 3 people killed in Jefferson Davis County; death toll now at 6 in state
- Gov. Cuomo gives praise to Niskayuna nursing home on Easter morning for ventilator donation