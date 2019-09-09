Skip to content
WNTZ
Alexandria
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
Crime
State News
National News
International News
D.C. Bureau
Election HQ
Military News
Health News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
US emergency workers recover more bodies in Bahamas
Top Stories
For 9/11 families, mixed views on Trump-Taliban talks
Criminal probe underway in fiery California boat disaster
Daycare worker charged with killing 4-month-old who wouldn’t stop crying
New York plans to deal with its rat problem by drowning them in booze
LA GOV DEBATE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
The Big Game
MLB
NFL
NBA
Top Stories
USC athletic director Lynn Swann abruptly resigns
Top Stories
‘Nola No-call’ lawsuit is no more; fan drops his fight
Top Stories
US Open champ Andreescu is WTA’s No. 5; Medvedev 4th in ATP
Out of time: NFL tells Beckham not to wear watch in games
Olympic bound US tops Brazil 89-73, gains World Cup quarters
The MVP exits: Giannis, Greece fail to advance at World Cup
Features
Legacy: Americas Veterans
FOX 48 Hometown Heroes
Premier Health Tips
Don’t Miss
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Community
Community News & Events
Community Calendar
Founders Day of Caring
Watch Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Antennas and Digital Television
TV Schedule
FOX Now
FOX Sports Go
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers with Us
2019 Frequency Change
Search
Search
Search
LA Gov Debate
Nexstar to host first televised debate in Louisiana gubernatorial primary
Edwards, Abraham respond to survey questions for 2019 Louisiana governor’s race
Louisiana business group backs both GOP governor candidates