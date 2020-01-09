Pelican State CU Raises $17,591.55 for Children’s Hospital

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA—Pelican State Credit Union is elated to announce that it has raised a total of $17,591.55 for its 2019 Charity of the Year, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital! The efforts of the credit union’s 16 locations across the state made this huge accomplishment possible.

Pelican held numerous fundraisers and employee events hosted by Beak Squad, the credit union’s volunteer and fundraising committee. Events like employee trivia night, team members getting to pie their managers in the face, family holiday portraits, and putting extra change in 10-gallon buckets in “Coins for Kids” contributed to the total.

Coins for Kids was by far the most successful fundraiser Pelican hosted in 2019 and exceeded all expectations by raising a whopping $10,733.12! The branch teams and departments competed against each other to see who could raise the most money. The Heart for Service and competitive spirit that Pelican team members possess shined through in Coins for Kids.

Every year, Pelican team members vote on and select a charity that it donates to. Beak Squad isn’t the only way Pelican gives back to its communities, as it regularly hosts a number of financial workshops, giveaways, and more throughout the year.

About Pelican State Credit Union

For over 60 years, Pelican State Credit Union has been providing financial services to individuals and their families throughout the state of Louisiana. The credit union is dedicated to improving the lives of its members through safe, competitive products and educational services. Pelican was originally chartered as the Department of Hospitals Credit Union, located in downtown Baton Rouge, to serve Louisiana charity hospitals, mental health centers, and state office personnel. They have since grown into the largest state-chartered credit union in Louisiana now serving over 50,000 members. For information, visit pelicanstatecu.com.