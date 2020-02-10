Parish sample ballots set for April 4 presidential primary election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Secretary of State’s site has finalized the ballots for the April 4 election in Louisiana.
The ballots can be viewed by parish at the Secretary of State’s website.
For the majority of local voters, the U.S. presidential primary will be the only thing on the ballot. Many parishes will also be electing members to the executive committees of the Republican and Democratic parties. Only voters in Ville Platte will have an extended ballot. Ville Platte voters face a tax renewal proposition on their ballot for police and fire department revenue and a special election for city marshal.
PARISHES WITH ONLY PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ON THE BALLOT
- Acadia Parish
- Evangeline Parish (except Ville Platte)
- Iberia Parish
- Jeff Davis Parish
- St. Landry Parish
- Vermilion Parish
PARISHES WITH PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY AND EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE SEATS
EXTENDED BALLOT
- City of Ville Platte: property tax renewal, special election for city marshal, presidential primaries
The following people will be featured on all election ballots in Louisiana for the U.S. presidential primary:
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
- Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
- “Bob” Ely
- Matthew John Matern
- Donald J. Trump
- Bill Weld
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
- Michael Bennet
- Joseph R. Biden
- Michael R. Bloomberg
- Steve Burke
- “Pete” Buttigieg
- John K. Delaney
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar
- Deval Patrick
- Bernard “Bernie” Sanders
- “Tom” Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
- “Robby” Wells
- Andrew Yang