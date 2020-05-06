Overnight camping in Texas State Parks to resume May 18 with limitations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Grab your tents, grab your lanterns, grab your marshmallows! Overnight camping will resume May 18 with limitations.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, there will be a gradual reopening of overnight reservations, depending on individual park occupancy.

Some existing reservations will be honored, but to prevent overcrowding, manage continued social distancing and safeguard public health, no new reservations can be made for now.

TPWD will notify the public once new reservations can be booked.

“After careful consideration, we are taking this additional step towards returning to normal operations in our parks by resuming some overnight camping at Texas State Parks. As overnight campers are welcomed back to their favorite natural spaces, our team will continue maintaining the cleanliness of frequently used facilities such as campsites, cabins and restrooms to ensure that visitors, volunteers and staff can continue to enjoy Texas State Parks safely.” Carter Smith, Executive Director of TPWD

TPWD recommends visitors continue to adhere to local, state, and federal travel restrictions and other guidance for safety and social distancing before traveling.

Additionally, all visitors are required to pre-purchase and print day-use and overnight camping permits through the Texas State Parks Reservation System before traveling to a park.

All reservations can be made online or by calling 512-389-8900.

Park visitors should check the TPWD website and Texas State Parks Alert Map regularly for the latest information.