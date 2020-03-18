Our Lady of the Lake issues statement concerning a positive COVID-19 patient at the Regional Medical Center

Our Lady of the Lake released a statement today after LDH confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center.

The patient remains in the care of the hospital.

Read the full statement below:

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, and at this time the patient remains in our care.



Our team followed protocol once COVID-19 was suspected. The patient was isolated and the diagnosis confirmed through a state-run diagnostic test. We have developed a list of team members who came into contact with this patient and areas the patient visited. All of those identified areas have been disinfected and team members will follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for monitoring their health.



We provide care for patients with transmissible conditions every day. The care team is following CDC guidelines and our well-established infection prevention protocols to protect themselves and other patients.



We all play an important part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, influenza and any other viruses in our community. Remember to practice social distancing, frequently wash your hands, cover your cough, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. If you are sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms, stay home and contact your primary care physician.



Patient privacy is very important to our healthcare organization and we do not have additional details to provide at this time.



Visit ololrmc.com/covid19 for helpful resources, accurate information and updated information.”