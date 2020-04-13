Ouachita Parish hit by EF-3 tornado, preliminary survey reveals

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An EF-3 tornado hit Ouachita Parish on Easter Sunday, according to the results from a preliminary survey.

According to the National Weather Service’s preliminary survey, the storm system that hit Northern Louisiana and Southern Arkansas produced an EF-3 tornado in Ouachita Parish with max winds of 140 MPH.

A second tornado track is expected in the northern part of Ouachita Parish, but surveys are still being conducted.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

