OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An EF-3 tornado hit Ouachita Parish on Easter Sunday, according to the results from a preliminary survey.
According to the National Weather Service’s preliminary survey, the storm system that hit Northern Louisiana and Southern Arkansas produced an EF-3 tornado in Ouachita Parish with max winds of 140 MPH.
A second tornado track is expected in the northern part of Ouachita Parish, but surveys are still being conducted.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Matthew McConaughey releases PSA on making your own mask
- As gun sales surge, lawmakers aim to shore up background checks
- Ouachita Parish hit by EF-3 tornado, preliminary survey reveals
- Walmart customers can now use SNAP benefits with Grocery Pickup
- White House coronavirus task force plans Monday briefing