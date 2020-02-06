OPSO searching for missing juvenile

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing teenager.

14-year-old Makayla Jordan, of Monroe, was last seen at her home on Savella Drive wearing a pink jacket and white shorts. Makayla is described as 5’2″ tall and weighs around 95 lbs.

Makayla is known to hang out in the Tanglewood and Standifer Village areas of Monroe.

If you know where Makayla is or have seen her, please call OPSO at 318-329-1200.