OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department needs the public’s helps in identifying a man wanted for burglary and attempted murder.

Police were dispatched to Delmas St. residence in early March around 5:41 a.m. regarding a shooting complaint. The complainant stated that a white male fired several shots at him when he confronted him about walking near the residences.

Video surveillance obtained by Detective Hidalgo describes the suspect as such, a slim white male, probably 6 feet tall. He’s carrying a black handgun and wearing black pants, a black jacket with a white hood, and a black face mask. He was also wearing reflective light colored athletic shoes and gloves.

The suspect attempted to burglarize several vehicles in the area. Detective Hidalgo says looking at the suspect’s walk could help identify the suspect. “People have distinctive walks too. That looks like my cousin. That looks like my friend just by the way he’s walking; give us a call so we can check it,” he said.

He says the suspect could be in a neighborhood nearby. Police located a stolen bicycle in the area, and it is believed the suspect used the bike to travel to the site to commit the burglaries.

“It appears he came from the Southside of the subdivision, probably from the Walmart and super one area, and then went down the street from that side because he ran towards back that direction when he left the scene,” said Detective Hidalgo. “Pulling on the door handle is bad enough now these people are starting to commit these crimes with weapons, and before something really bad happens, we need to get this person off the street.”

If you have any information to help this case contact the Opelousas Police Department or St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.