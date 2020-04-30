Old Lafayette synagogue destroyed by fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Firefighters are on the scene of a vacant building fire. The fire is out. Emergency crews are clearing the roadway to open traffic.

Early Thursday morning Lafayette firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Kaliste Saloom Road to reported structure fire. When firefighters arrived the vacant building was fully involved. The fire was brought under control within twenty minutes. The building was completely destroyed by the fire.

The building was previously occupied by Temple Shalom. It’s been vacant since 2016. An investment bank currently owns the property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.