Ochsner Medical Complex opening new surgical building

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA / WGMB) – A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Friday morning to celebrate the completion of the project.

The more than 100 million dollar addition began construction in 2017. Features include four operating rooms, ten recovering rooms, and 24 pre and post operation rooms.

They also have copper-infused surfaces and linens, which are proven to resist and even kill bacteria to help prevent the spread of infections.

Those I spoke with at the hospital say there will now be more options for people to choose from.

“It helps us have a presence in a different location in Baton Rouge. We’ll do primarily ambulatory type surgeries here. That’ll also provide some type of accessibility at the acute care campus for larger procedures and sicker patients,” says director of peri-operative services Jennifer Milam.

The complex opened their medical office in January and officials say they’ll begin taking patients on Monday.