Ochsner LSU Health has capacity to test more people for COVID-19

LDH confirmed additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,013 statewide. There are 21,518 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana. There are currently 1,977 patients hospitalized; 436 of those on ventilators.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health says they now have the capacity to test more people for COVID-19.

Ochsner LSU Health is encouraging those who may be experiencing symptoms, such as those below, or have concerns to make an appointment for drive-thru testing:

  • New and worsening cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Subjective fever
  • Anosmia (sudden loss of smell and/or taste)

Ochsner LSU Health COVID-19 Testing Sites with Appointments:

Drive-Thru

  • 1501 Kings Highway
  • Shreveport, Louisiana

Drive-Thru

  • 2627 Linwood Avenue
  • Shreveport, Louisiana

For Appointments:

  • Call 318-626-0050 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Call our Nurse on Call 24/7 at 844-888-2772 (select option 2)
  • Anywhere Care Urgent Care Visits available 24/7 ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere

