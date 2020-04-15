Ochsner LSU Health has capacity to test more people for COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health says they now have the capacity to test more people for COVID-19.
Ochsner LSU Health is encouraging those who may be experiencing symptoms, such as those below, or have concerns to make an appointment for drive-thru testing:
- New and worsening cough
- Shortness of breath
- Subjective fever
- Anosmia (sudden loss of smell and/or taste)
Ochsner LSU Health COVID-19 Testing Sites with Appointments:
Drive-Thru
- 1501 Kings Highway
- Shreveport, Louisiana
Drive-Thru
- 2627 Linwood Avenue
- Shreveport, Louisiana
For Appointments:
- Call 318-626-0050 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Call our Nurse on Call 24/7 at 844-888-2772 (select option 2)
- Anywhere Care Urgent Care Visits available 24/7 ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere