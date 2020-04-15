Ochsner LSU Health has capacity to test more people for COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health says they now have the capacity to test more people for COVID-19.

Ochsner LSU Health is encouraging those who may be experiencing symptoms, such as those below, or have concerns to make an appointment for drive-thru testing:

(Photo: Ochsner LSU Health)

New and worsening cough

Shortness of breath

Subjective fever

Anosmia (sudden loss of smell and/or taste)

Ochsner LSU Health COVID-19 Testing Sites with Appointments:

Drive-Thru

1501 Kings Highway

Shreveport, Louisiana

Drive-Thru

2627 Linwood Avenue

Shreveport, Louisiana

For Appointments: