The Louisiana Department of Health says coronavirus cases jumped to 585 and has spread through 29 of 64 parishes.
‘Not all heroes wear capes, some wear scrubs’ Gov John Bel Edwards thanks La. healthcare workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Saturday sent a letter and video message to healthcare workers across the state thanking them for their “many sacrifices” in helping Louisianans through the COVID-19 epidemic. 

“My mother was a nurse, and I learned many years ago that not all heroes wear capes. Instead some wear scrubs or lab coats just like you.”

In the letter, the governor thanked the health care community for being the heroes of Louisiana.

