Northwood HS football player says he claimed Ole Miss commitment based on verbal offer

Northwood Wide Receiver Detravaeon Brown signed a letter of commitment purportedly for Ole Miss on National Signing Day, but the Division I school says they have not extended him an offer. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwood High School wide receiver who inaccurately claimed to have committed to Ole Miss on National Signing Day has issued a statement saying that he believed he did have a verbal offer.

“Until yesterday, I was pretty sure I was going to Ole Miss,” Detraveon Brown said in a tweet posted late Thursday morning. “This assumption was based on a verbal offer from the school and reassurance even into the final hours that I would receive my National Letter of Intent today. As you know, this is not the case.”

On January 15, the Brown tweeted that he had received an offer from Ole Miss.

Extremely Blessed too Receive an offer from Ole miss🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/9gZ3GVif5C — Detraveon Brown 4️⃣ (@d1brown_) January 15, 2020

Two weeks later, Brown tweeted, “My recruitment is still 100 Percent open !!!” On Wednesday, Brown donned an Ole Miss cap and participated in the ceremonial signing day ceremonies along with hundreds of other athletes who put their name on the dotted line in commitment to attending a given college on scholarships.

Ole Miss told KTAL/KMSS on Wednesday afternoon that no scholarship has been extended to Brown and that the school has no paperwork on him.

“Words can’t begin to describe the stress and disappointment that this has caused my family. However, I am still optimistic about my future as a collegiate football player and will continue to strive to make my dream a reality. This process will only help me grow as a persona and I am eager to seek new opportunities. This was a humbling and enlightening experience. I honestly have no regrets because I know in my heart that I will end up in better hands now. I’m giving the wheel to God and he will get me where I need to go.”

Brown’s statement on Twitter came a few hours after his mother posted a statement on Facebook that included an apology to those who showed support for her son, blaming a lack of communication.

“I feel that this is GODs way of saying, we have something bigger and better in place for you,” said Vette Stephens. “So we will continue to focus on Detraveon Brown future. My son is smart and love the sport of FOOTBALL. God has a plan and we will support him every step of the way.”

Two sources have told KTAL/KMSS that Brown did have another Division I scholarship on the table, however, and 16 minutes after Brown tweeted his statement Thursday regarding Ole Miss, he tweeted that he has committed to the University of North Texas, a Division I school in Denton, Texas.

The school’s football program confirmed the signing four minutes later.