NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases reach more than 1000, death toll stands at 32, 4 in Columbus

News

by: Samuel Sachs

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Health’s latest update to coronavirus numbers in the state shows 1,026 in the state, and 32 deaths. So far, 4 of those confirmed cases are in Columbus.

As of last night’s 7 p.m. update by the GaDPH, the numbers were already close to 1,000 across the state and the death toll had reached 26.

In addition to the cases reported throughout the day that brought the local count to 13, WRBL News 3 learned that one Colubmus-based Aflac employee had tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed.

“As we have done throughout, we are following CDC safety and hygiene protocol, including for treating this individual’s workspace and the entire building where it is located. Currently, more than 80% of our workforce is working from home and we are increasing that number every day, with a priority on maintaining a high level of customer service.

The news comes as the state government works to ramp up its preparedness and case numbers continue to grow across counties.

Locally, there are 16 cases including Columbus and the surrounding counties in the WRBL News 3 viewing area.

 County     Cases
Fulton184 
Dekalb94 
Dougherty90 
Cobb86 
Bartow75 
Gwinnett45 
Cherokee28 
Carroll26 
Clayton21 
Lee20 
Clarke16 
Hall14 
Henry13 
Fayette12 
Douglas11 
Floyd11 
Lowndes11 
Richmond11 
Coweta10 
Forsyth
Polk
Chatham
Gordon
Rockdale
Paulding
Troup
Glynn
Laurens
Newton
Oconee
Spalding
Bibb
Columbia
Pickens
Worth
Houston
Lamar
Lumpkin
Mitchell
Monroe
Muscogee
Peach
Terrell
Baker
Baldwin
Bryan
Butts
Coffee
Crisp
Early
Effingham
Sumter
Tift
Whitfield
Barrow
Ben Hill
Burke
Camden
Catoosa
Charlton
Chattooga
Clinch
Colquitt
Dawson
Greene
Harris
Heard
Irwin
Jasper
Liberty
Lincoln
Macon
Madison
Meriwether
Miller
Morgan
Pierce
Pulaski
Randolph
Stephens
Tattnall
Turner
Twiggs
Walton
Washington
Unknown81 

Not only has Governor Brian Kemp ordered medically fragile residents to “shelter in place,” but he has also authorized graduates with nursing degrees to seek temporary licenses without taking the nursing exam and is allowing doctors with lapsed or inactive medical licenses to return to practice during the health crisis.

The Health Department is also accepting volunteer medical personnel to help handle their response to coronavirus across Georgia. The DPH released a statement for volunteer guidelines from medical workers and other volunteers to help with statewide efforts to manage the outbreak.

Volunteers can go online to register. The process only takes a few minutes and volunteers will have to provide contact information, job skills, and their current employment status and position.

