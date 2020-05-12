Non-essential businesses preparing to reopen after Stay-at-home order ends

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – The signs still read ‘temporarily closed’ but come Friday those signs will be taken down.



“I’m super excited to hear that. We’ve been waiting for that word for a long time.”



Gym Fit’s owner, Joshua Roberts said, after hearing the Governor will be relaxing his stay at home order. He and his team jumped into action.



“The cardio machines are six feet apart, this dance room, exercise room we already have the marks marked off for people to be six feet apart. and so, we’re going to keep our class limited to under ten people” said Roberts.



The new guidelines restrict businesses to 25 percent of their usual occupancy. They must also practice social distancing and staff will have to use personal protective equipment.



“It’s going to look a little different for clients.”



Wesley Johnson owns the Barber King on College Drive. He said, he’s already working on a booking schedule that will align with state and federal reopening guidelines.



“I can keep contact with my clients, I can give them updates on what’s going on, brush them up on the new rules and what the details” said Johnson.



As many businesses across the Capital City prepare to open their doors. Both owners say, they are happy to welcome their clients back but know for now, it’ll be an adjustment.



“You want to be in and out, as efficient as possible” said Johnson

“We want to make sure we’re not being irresponsible, you know, but we want to also make sure that we’re still able to get everyone back in and get everybody moving” said Roberts.