No changes to nursing homes & assisted living facilities in phase one of reopening state

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- With Louisiana beginning phase one of reopening the state Friday, some places still won’t be allowed to fully reopen to the public.

According to the state director for AARP Louisiana, there will be no changes to nursing homes and assisted living facilities. They will still have to abide by the ‘no visitation’ rule to the public.



“It won’t change, and that’s our understanding at this point is that it will not apply to adult living centers, but that the mandate of no visitation will stay in place,” Denise Bottcher, state director for AARP Louisiana said/

​​Businesses, salons, gyms, and many other locations will open Friday under certain guidelines as the stay-at-home order is lifted and phase one of re-opening the state begins.​

However, that won’t apply to nursing homes and assisted living facilities… that’s according to Bottcher.​​



“We have to be mindful that this fight, this crisis is not over for many, and that includes those living in nursing homes and adult living centers,” added Bottcher. “They still have to be very vigilant about protecting those residents who live there.”​​

She said protecting residents includes more personal protective equipment, daily testing for both staff and residents, and prioritization of their tests at labs.​​

“As we think about continuing in this phase of no visitation at nursing homes, it’s truly paramount that communication be early and often with these families to keep them informed about what’s happening at the center,” explained Bottcher.​ “What’s happening with PPE and is there enough and can we have virtual visitation, just keeping those open lines of communication is just incredibly important.”