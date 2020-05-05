Nike to donate 30,000 shoes to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19

Nike is donating 30,000 pairs of sneakers to healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic across the U.S.

Partnered with the non-profit Good360, the company plans to deliver pairs of its Nike Air Zoom Pulse, unveiled in November 2019, to workers in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis and New York, according to a press release.

The shoe is meant for people on their feet for long shifts.

Nike said in the release that it’s “our first shoe designed for the healthcare athlete, an everyday hero.”

“Our Nike family has come together to serve our communities and support our COVID-19 response efforts in communities around the world,” the company said in the release. “Nike’s leaders, employees, the Nike Foundation and Nike have committed more than $25 million to these efforts.”

An additional 2,500 pairs will be donated to European hospitals, according to the release.

Nike is also sending 95,000 pairs of mild compression socks to New York and Los Angeles.