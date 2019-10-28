Nexstar releases new poll on Louisiana governor’s race

There will be a lot of politics in Louisiana on Monday.

Vice President Pence is visiting Baton Rouge and Nexstar is releasing a new poll on the Louisiana governor’s race.

This is now an election where turnout matters a lot more than persuasion in the run off for Louisiana Governor. The new Nexstar poll shows the runoff in the Louisiana race for governor will come down to the wire. Here’s why the results will depend on who shows up at the polls.

The runoff election is scheduled for Saturday, November 16 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.







