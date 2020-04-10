New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees signs with NBC Sports over ESPN

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has chosen NBC Sports, instead of ESPN, to begin his broadcasting career after he finishes playing in the black and gold.

BREAKING NEWS: Drew Brees has chosen to sign with NBC Sports over ESPN, The Post has learned.https://t.co/Km6thXkZ7m — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 10, 2020

“Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful,” NBC Sports spokesman Greg Hughes said.

Brees will reportedly be groomed as a potential replacement for current Sunday Night Football game analyst Cris Collinsworth. NBC currently has a plan to replace Collinsworth’s fellow commentator Al Michaels with Mike Tirico, following the 2022 Super Bowl.

The 19-year-NFL veteran will begin his broadcasting career as a game analyst for Notre Dame football and a studio analyst on “Football Night in America.”

The 41-year-old quarterback signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Saints this off-season.