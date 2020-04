FAYETTEVILLE, AR – NOVEMBER 9: Tommy Stevens #7 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs rolls out to avoid the rush during a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 38-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints drafted Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens with the 240th overall pick of the NFL Draft. Stevens played one season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Penn State.

The Indianapolis native played nine games and threw 1,115 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2019. He also had 83 rush attempts for 381 yards and four touchdowns.

The Saints traded a sixth-round pick in 2021 for their pick in 2020 with the Houston Texans.