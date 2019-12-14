NETFLIX AND STEAL? Keep and eye out for this Netflix email scam

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Police are warning of a scam they’re seeing involving Netflix.

According to a Texarkana PD Facebook post, the scam begins with an email warning of a problem with the user’s Netflix account. There’s a link for the user to click that supposedly takes the user to their Netflix account.

TPD says that link most likely leads to the scammer’s website, where they will ask for and steal the credit card or bank account information provided.

“On the surface, the emails look pretty authentic and you might be inclined to think that they are legitimate if you have a Netflix account,” TPD says. “They even include the real Netflix phone number.”

However, police point to a major clue in the body of the email – obvious grammatical errors that no true communication from Netflix, or any other real company, would include.

TPD also points to the strange email address in the “from” line. (Here’s a tip: even if the “from” address is spoofed to say “Netflix,” or any other legitimate sender, hover your cursor over that address without clicking, and the actual originating email address should display either in a popup window or in the bottom left corner of your browser window.)

“I think if I were a scammer, that would be the most important thing for me to get right because that always seems to be sure-fire tip-off that it’s fake,” the TPD post says.

TPD offers a simple and common-sense way to avoid being scammed – never click on a link in an email. Just go directly to the site in question (e.g., netflix.com) from your browser. Or your app.

And, of course, there’s the old-fashioned way.

“Even if you think it might be legitimate, you still do not want to click on any link in the email itself,” TPD says. “You should call the company directly using a telephone number that you’ve found by going to their real website. That way you know that you’re gonna be talking to a real representative of the company.”