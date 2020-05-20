LDH
Update as of Wednesday, 5/20/2020: The Louisiana Department of Health confirms 35,316 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,485. There are currently 931 patients hospitalized; 110 of those on ventilators. As of 5/16/2020 there are 26,249 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

What is the nationwide cost to test every nursing home resident and staff for COVID-19?

National

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file image made from video, a lab technician dips a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Center in Detroit. Federal health officials are warning about potential accuracy problems with the rapid test for COVID-19 used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the U.S., including the White House. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– It’s no secret that many nursing homes across the nation are struggling to keep coronavirus outside of their facilities. In fact, over half of Acadiana’s COVID-19 deaths are nursing home residents.

The estimated cost to test every nursing home resident and staff just once would cost $440 million nationwide, according to American Health Care Association and National Center of Assisted Living.

In Louisiana alone, the total cost for these tests would be near $8,000,000.

AHCA/NCAL says the CDC’s recent recommendation to test all nursing home staff weekly would cost more than $1 billion every month.

“For months now, we have been advocating for expanded and priority testing in nursing homes to protect our residents and caregivers, but this is a significant undertaking and cost for nursing homes to shoulder on their own.  That’s why we have asked HHS to grant our request for a $10 billion emergency relief to help fund expedited testing and the additional staffing needed to respond to this unprecedented health crisis.” 

Mark Parkinson, President and CEO of American Health Care Association and National Center of Assisted Living

.

Below is a state by state breakdown of what it would cost to test every U.S. nursing home resident and staff once:

State# of Nursing Facilities1# of Nursing Home Residents1# of Nursing Home Staff2Total # of Tests2Total Cost3
NATIONWIDE15,4291,327,6781,603,8001,343,107$439,721,700
AK19682N/AN/AN/A
AL22822,96227,35023,190$7,546,800
AR22617,46522,38017,691$5,976,750
AZ14611,96516,18012,111$4,221,750
CA1,193103,480139,060104,673$36,381,000
CO22716,79620,33017,023$5,568,900
CT21522,15632,55022,371$8,205,900
DC182,3192,7202,337$755,850
DE464,1754,7604,221$1,340,250
FL70173,31295,39074,013$25,305,300
GA35833,38733,72033,745$10,066,050
HI443,6474,5503,691$1,229,550
IA43423,17028,44023,604$7,741,500
ID824,1785,2604,260$1,415,700
IL72266,08176,86066,803$21,441,150
IN53439,00447,77039,538$13,016,100
KS33117,02117,89017,352$5,236,650
KY28522,90227,29023,187$7,528,800
LA27826,13726,88026,415$7,952,550
MA37637,57749,86037,953$13,115,550
MD22623,86129,01024,087$7,930,650
ME935,8568,4105,949$2,139,900
MI44238,09944,10038,541$12,329,850
MN36824,06542,26024,433$9,948,750
MO52238,20244,40038,724$12,390,300
MS20415,91518,01016,119$5,088,750
MT713,9555,2704,026$1,383,750
NC42836,63044,84037,058$12,220,500
ND805,3419,5705,421$2,236,650
NE20111,02914,50011,230$3,829,350
NH746,4766,5906,550$1,959,900
NJ36343,31547,41043,678$13,608,750
NM715,6816,8605,752$1,881,150
NV665,8427,3605,908$1,980,300
NY619104,383121,990105,002$33,955,950
OH95772,11594,22073,072$24,950,250
OK29818,26820,41018,566$5,801,700
OR1307,35211,9507,482$2,895,300
PA69575,84772,35076,542$22,229,550
RI807,7219,9207,801$2,646,150
SC19117,05319,20017,244$5,437,950
SD1055,6467,1705,751$1,922,400
TN31627,16433,76027,480$9,138,600
TX1,21993,56199,78094,780$29,001,150
UT995,7239,3605,822$2,262,450
VA28728,20529,79028,492$8,699,250
VT362,4483,7202,484$925,200
WA20615,62821,29015,834$5,537,700
WI35922,04329,42022,402$7,719,450
WV1239,5199,3509,642$2,830,350
WY372,3192,0702,356$658,350
1Census Data
2Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Employment – Nursing Facilities (May 2019)
3Estimated cost of $150 per test
* Note: Does not include cost of testing for assisted living or other long-term care facilities

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story