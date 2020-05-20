What is the nationwide cost to test every nursing home resident and staff for COVID-19?

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file image made from video, a lab technician dips a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Center in Detroit. Federal health officials are warning about potential accuracy problems with the rapid test for COVID-19 used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the U.S., including the White House. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– It’s no secret that many nursing homes across the nation are struggling to keep coronavirus outside of their facilities. In fact, over half of Acadiana’s COVID-19 deaths are nursing home residents.

The estimated cost to test every nursing home resident and staff just once would cost $440 million nationwide, according to American Health Care Association and National Center of Assisted Living.

In Louisiana alone, the total cost for these tests would be near $8,000,000.

AHCA/NCAL says the CDC’s recent recommendation to test all nursing home staff weekly would cost more than $1 billion every month.

“For months now, we have been advocating for expanded and priority testing in nursing homes to protect our residents and caregivers, but this is a significant undertaking and cost for nursing homes to shoulder on their own. That’s why we have asked HHS to grant our request for a $10 billion emergency relief to help fund expedited testing and the additional staffing needed to respond to this unprecedented health crisis.” Mark Parkinson, President and CEO of American Health Care Association and National Center of Assisted Living

Below is a state by state breakdown of what it would cost to test every U.S. nursing home resident and staff once: