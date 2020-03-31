Weirton teddy bear hunt underway; Over 100 spotted!

Deep in the woods of Weirton, the community has come together to spot teddy bears.

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – While school is out and playgrounds barred, keeping the kids active, and not cooped up in the house, can be unBEARable. That’s why some neighborhoods are getting creative with stuffed animals. When going on a bear hunt, Weirton kids are taking with them binoculars, good walking shoes, and a tally list.

We look for bears in people’s windows. Faith, teddy bear hunter

Everybody’s been putting up the bears in people’s windows, on their porches, just for the kids to go by to do a bear walk. I’ve seen a lot on Facebook. Kids are counting how many bears they see in one day. I’ve seen up to 100 on Marland Heights. Dawn Trushel, teddy bear hunt organizer, mom

It’s an eye-spy scavenger hunt for dragons, lambs and bears (Oh, my!)

Some people just have them hanging in the windows, we have ours on the porch. You just go drive around and families that are going on walks together are counting the bears. Dawn Trushel, teddy bear hunt organizer, mom

On the first day, they found 12, but two weeks later…

50. Tyler, teddy-bear hunter

At some houses, you may spot one, and at others, four or five. But the community is in agreement, to get kids outside.

Anything that I can do to help bright my children’s day or anyone’s children’s day, while we’re going through these uncertain times. Just to put a smile on their face and help them forget what’s going on is what’s most important. Dawn Trushel, teddy bear hunt organizer, mom

Bear sightings are expected to double in the coming days as more come out of hibernation.

And on Wednesday, April 1st, at 7 PM, Weirton neighborhoods will be lighting up candles or luminaries on their porches to honor first responders and those in the medical field who are serving at the frontlines of this pandemic.

